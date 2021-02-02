IND USA
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli cries after being scolded by Salman Khan, says she feels like burning herself with cigarette

Nikki Tamboli, who was pulled up by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, broke down afterwards. Rubina Dilaik consoled her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.

Nikki Tamboli was inconsolable after being pulled up by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On Sunday night’s episode, she cried in the smoking room, as Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tried to console her.

“Jo bola hai na, teri bhalai ke liye bola hai (whatever he said, was for your own good). That is it. Uspe zyada mat soch (don’t think about it too much) and don’t over-smoke,” Abhinav told Nikki from the other side of the door.

Rubina then went inside the room to console Nikki, who asked her to leave, or she would look ‘negative’. Rubina said she only cared about Nikki and not her image.

“Jis din main gayi thi uss din itni taareef aur aaj kya-kya sunna pada. Maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Mann kar raha hai apne aap ko chatka laga doon yaar (The day I left the show, I was praised so much, and today, I was subjected to so much criticism. I never expected it. I feel like burning myself with this cigarette),” Nikki cried, to which Rubina exclaimed, “Are you mad?”

Also see: Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment with a chandelier in bathroom

On Saturday, Salman lambasted Nikki, accusing her of ‘badtameezi (being ill-mannered)’. He claimed that she not only insulted every other contestant in the house but also members of the media who came on the show. “Dekho, badtameezi ke alawa hume yahaan par toh koi quality nazar aa nahi rahi hai (The only quality of yours that is coming across on the show is your rudeness),” he told her.

Nikki was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in December but re-entered the show a few days later. She is now one of the top contenders for the trophy. Buzz is that former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu will enter the show as her connection to support her.

