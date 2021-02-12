Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant have not shared the best of equations inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will further twist the equations between contestants inside the house. A promotional video for Friday night's episode shows the contestants arguing over an option to decrease the prize money for the winner of the show.

The promo begins with a voice over saying, "Finale me jaane k liye hogi prize money ki qurbaani (Prize money will have to be sacrificed for entering finale)." Rakhi yells at Rahul saying, "Finale me jana hai (I want to enter the finale)!"

Aly says, "Winning amount hai, kisi ka haq hai wo (It is the winning amount, someone's hard-earned money)." Rakhi responds angrily, "Mai kya puja karne aai hu (Am I here to waste time)?" It ends with Rakhi crying as she holds a cheque in her hands.

Another promo video for Friday's episode shows Rakhi saying, "Mere ko finale mein jana hai (I just need to get to the finale)," when Rahul asks her, "Aap 14 lakh daalne k liye taiyaar ho (Are you ready to give 14 lakh)?" Aly tells her, "14 lakh bahut hota hai. Jo bhi jeet raha hai, 20 hafte mehnat kar ke wo yaha tak pahuncha hai ( 14 lakh is a huge amount. Whoever wins, would reach there after working hard for 20 weeks)." Aly and Rakhi are then seen fighting to deposit money as the promo ends.

After extending the current season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is set to reach its finale in little more than a week. Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul, Rakhi, Aly, Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan are in the game.

Also read: Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'

Eijaz, however, is not inside the house and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is representing him in the game as he had to step out for a prior shooting commitment.

Apart from the contestants, Paras Chhabra, Jasmin Bhasin, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri and Jyotika Dilaik are also inside the house to support the contestants.

