Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Rubina Dilaik wins task, gifts Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Rubina Dilaik wins task, gifts Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week

  Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:51 PM IST

It was time for ugly fights, shocking twists and some celebrations on Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as Nikki Tamboli bagged the entry to the finale week of the show, after a tedious and roller-coaster ride of a task for the 'ticket to finale'.

The episode began with Nikki and Rubina discussing Rahul Vaidya and his fight with Nikki the previous day. While Rubina tried to explain that Nikki shared a good bond with him, and it was natural for him to expect her loyalty, Nikki insisted he must not expect any such things.

Soon, the next leg of the ongoing task for ticket to finale began. The housemates were seen piling up sack after sack in the barrels allotted to them. Aly Goni got upset realizing that at least four people were helping Rubina Dilaik in the task. Jasmin Bhasin, who came in to support Aly, also got into a fight with Rubina and Aly ahd to intervene to ask them both to stop it. Rubina’s sister Jyotika also intervened, infuriating Rahul. Paras then declared that anyone can support anyone.

During a fight for the task, Devoleena Bhatatcharjee fought with Jaan Kumar Sanu and said, “Tu pallu pakad k peeche peeche dum hila k nikal gaya (You were voted out because you kept following her).” She was responding to the singer statement, “Eijaz bhai k proxy me kya cartoon bhej di Bigg Boss (What a cartoon have you sent in proxy for Eijaz, Bigg Boss)?”

Nikki and Jyotika jumped into a fight between Rahul and Rubina (Colors)
Nikki and Jyotika jumped into a fight between Rahul and Rubina (Colors)


In the last round, Rahul had numbers in his favour but Paras declared Rubina as the winner. It infuriated Rahul, Aly, Devoleena, Toshi, Rakhi Sawant and Vindu Dara Singh. Devoleena even called Paras a sadist, saying he was simply working to ensure that Rubina wins.

Eventually, Bigg Boss congratulated Rubina for winning the task. However, since she was nominated for the entire season as a punishment, she did not get the ticket to finale. She got the power to save one contestant and ensure his/her entry to finale week. Rubina chose Nikki, making her the ‘first contestant to reach finale week’.

