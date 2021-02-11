Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Rubina Dilaik wins task, gifts Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week
- Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
It was time for ugly fights, shocking twists and some celebrations on Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as Nikki Tamboli bagged the entry to the finale week of the show, after a tedious and roller-coaster ride of a task for the 'ticket to finale'.
The episode began with Nikki and Rubina discussing Rahul Vaidya and his fight with Nikki the previous day. While Rubina tried to explain that Nikki shared a good bond with him, and it was natural for him to expect her loyalty, Nikki insisted he must not expect any such things.
Soon, the next leg of the ongoing task for ticket to finale began. The housemates were seen piling up sack after sack in the barrels allotted to them. Aly Goni got upset realizing that at least four people were helping Rubina Dilaik in the task. Jasmin Bhasin, who came in to support Aly, also got into a fight with Rubina and Aly ahd to intervene to ask them both to stop it. Rubina’s sister Jyotika also intervened, infuriating Rahul. Paras then declared that anyone can support anyone.
During a fight for the task, Devoleena Bhatatcharjee fought with Jaan Kumar Sanu and said, “Tu pallu pakad k peeche peeche dum hila k nikal gaya (You were voted out because you kept following her).” She was responding to the singer statement, “Eijaz bhai k proxy me kya cartoon bhej di Bigg Boss (What a cartoon have you sent in proxy for Eijaz, Bigg Boss)?”
In the last round, Rahul had numbers in his favour but Paras declared Rubina as the winner. It infuriated Rahul, Aly, Devoleena, Toshi, Rakhi Sawant and Vindu Dara Singh. Devoleena even called Paras a sadist, saying he was simply working to ensure that Rubina wins.
Eventually, Bigg Boss congratulated Rubina for winning the task. However, since she was nominated for the entire season as a punishment, she did not get the ticket to finale. She got the power to save one contestant and ensure his/her entry to finale week. Rubina chose Nikki, making her the ‘first contestant to reach finale week’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week
- Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina
- Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic
- Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy
- Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar
- Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims
- Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills
- Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya
- Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox