Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he was sad to see Aly Goni betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Aly Goni have had one of the thickest and most mature bonds in the 14-year-long history of the reality show but Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a crack develop in their friendship.
With time, despite the negativity that is prevalent inside the house, their bond had only grown stronger. Rahul had even mentioned that he wouldn't have taken a voluntary exit on the mid-season finale in December, had Aly been in the house.
However, it was during a task on Wednesday's episode that the singer felt "betrayed" by Aly. During the task, Nikki Tamboli was disqualified and she decided to force Rahul out of the race. As she targeted him, the singer asked for help from Aly.
Aly was initially protecting his own stakes in the task, but soon came forward to stop Nikki. However, Rahul did not appreciate the delay, neither did he find his act helpful enough. "You want to play your own game? Of course! It is just fine. Please go ahead," Rahul yelled during the task.
Later, Rahul was seen telling Toshi Sabri that he felt sad and betrayed when he realized Aly focused on his own game and did not offer much help to the him. "I kept asking for his help but he did not, he was playing his own game. He was just pretending to help, was that really help? I saw it all today," Rahul said. However, when Toshi offered to get back at Aly, Rahul vehemently denied permission, saying, “How can you even think of something like that? No way! Are you mad?”
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
Meanwhile, Aly was seen talking about how mature their friendship is. He told Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra, "Everyone, inside the house, guests who visit and even the people who enter the show for some time... Everyone says a friendship like ours (Aly and Rahul) has never been witnessed on Bigg Boss. We are there to support each other, but we never interfere in each other's game. Rahul has had the worst of fights with Rubina Dilaik but I am on good terms with her. I was never on the same page as Kavita Kaushik but Rahul had a good bond with her." Aly also said that they had mutually agreed to play their individual games on the show, a few weeks ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar
- Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims
- Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills
- Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya
- Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics
- Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras
- Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
- TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'
- Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox