Rahul and Aly have been cordial with each other right from the show's premiere(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he was sad to see Aly Goni betray him

  • Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Aly Goni have had one of the thickest and most mature bonds in the 14-year-long history of the reality show but Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a crack develop in their friendship.

With time, despite the negativity that is prevalent inside the house, their bond had only grown stronger. Rahul had even mentioned that he wouldn't have taken a voluntary exit on the mid-season finale in December, had Aly been in the house.

However, it was during a task on Wednesday's episode that the singer felt "betrayed" by Aly. During the task, Nikki Tamboli was disqualified and she decided to force Rahul out of the race. As she targeted him, the singer asked for help from Aly.

Aly was initially protecting his own stakes in the task, but soon came forward to stop Nikki. However, Rahul did not appreciate the delay, neither did he find his act helpful enough. "You want to play your own game? Of course! It is just fine. Please go ahead," Rahul yelled during the task.

Later, Rahul was seen telling Toshi Sabri that he felt sad and betrayed when he realized Aly focused on his own game and did not offer much help to the him. "I kept asking for his help but he did not, he was playing his own game. He was just pretending to help, was that really help? I saw it all today," Rahul said. However, when Toshi offered to get back at Aly, Rahul vehemently denied permission, saying, “How can you even think of something like that? No way! Are you mad?”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz

Meanwhile, Aly was seen talking about how mature their friendship is. He told Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra, "Everyone, inside the house, guests who visit and even the people who enter the show for some time... Everyone says a friendship like ours (Aly and Rahul) has never been witnessed on Bigg Boss. We are there to support each other, but we never interfere in each other's game. Rahul has had the worst of fights with Rubina Dilaik but I am on good terms with her. I was never on the same page as Kavita Kaushik but Rahul had a good bond with her." Aly also said that they had mutually agreed to play their individual games on the show, a few weeks ago.

