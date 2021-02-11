IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on his relationship with Pavitra Punia, says he can only pray for Eijaz Khan
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on his relationship with Pavitra Punia, says he can only pray for Eijaz Khan

  • Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:53 PM IST

As Paras Chhabra entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant asked him about his relationship with former girlfriend Pavitra Punia. Interestingly, Paras is supporting Devoleena, who is a proxy for Eijaz Khan. Eijaz and Pavitra are seeing each other.

Paras said he was glad to note that Pavitra did not speak about him last year, when he was a participant on Bigg Boss 13. However, he was shocked to see the things she said about him before entering the show this year, he added.

Finding some alone time with Paras, Rakhi asked him about his relationship with Pavitra. He tried to avoid the discussion and even folded hands in front of Rakhi, but soon opened up. Rakhi said, “When Pavitra said she needs to ask someone before committing to a relationship with Eijaz, I thought she was talking about you! And, now, you are here to support Eijaz in a way. Isn’t that weird?”

Paras replied, “There was nothing between us. I was glad that she did not speak when I came on Bigg Boss (last year), but she said such things before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house! Her husband had to tell me ‘ you may upload pics with her, all you want, but ask her to get a divorce from me first’.”

He added, "I can only do this for Eijaz," gesturing the cross sign, implying that he can only pray for Eijaz.

Last year, Pavitra, ahead of her entry on Bigg Boss 14, dismissed Paras' performance in the earlier season of the show, calling him ‘dependent on women’. “I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences,” she told Telly Chakkar.

Also read: Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt

Responding to her statements, Paras had said, "Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don't want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won't be good. She hid about her marriage from me."

Pavitra and Paras, alumni of the romance reality show Splitsvilla, were briefly in a relationship in 2018. However, they broke up in less than six months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paras chhabra pavitra punia eijaz khan

Related Stories

In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rubina Dilaik once again.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rubina Dilaik once again.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik initially shared a good bond but later turned enemies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paras Chhabra entered the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.(Colors)
Paras Chhabra entered the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
tv

Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
tv

Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
tv

Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
tv

Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Actor Nakuul Mehta who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Jaankee, says that though they’re only a week into this, he does feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor in the hospital.
Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor in the hospital.
tv

Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor visited television actor Anita Hassanandani in the hospital, to meet the new mom, who gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
tv

Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
tv

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik cried and told him it was unfair as Abhinav Shukla was evicted. She also said he was never voted out by the audience, but those in the house got him out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
Rajeev Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
tv

Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Theatre artiste, actor, anchor, Rajeev Bhardwaj feels that the love and recognition his characters have garnered over the years is his biggest reward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP