Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt, says he has a heart of gold
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Actor Ramya Krishnan shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram page and described him as a beautiful human being with a heart of gold. She had worked with Sanjay in Subhash Ghai’s Khalnayak.
In the movie, Ramya played a character called Sophia Sulochana and was paired with Sanjay Dutt. The film also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in important roles.
"Throwback from Khalnayak days..... With the sweetest Sanjay Dutt.... beautiful human being who has a heart of gold." Ramya wrote.
On the career front, Ramya recently revealed that she’s excited for the second season of Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they’re yet to begin shooting the second season. “I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content,” she said.
“We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start. With the quarantine right now, we are yet to know,” she said, adding: “Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase,” she added.
Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa.
The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.
