Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

As Bigg Boss 14 approaches its finale, a lot of unexpected changes are being introduced in the game. In a latest task, Bigg Boss allowed contestants to make a wish while on the other hand, a few have been allowed to take a portion of the prize money and leave the show.

The promo opens with an emotional moment as Aly Goni's wish to see his mom and niece gets fulfilled. He gets to talk to his mom via a video call as she sat with his newborn niece in her arms. He breaks down as he tells her how much he has missed her during his stint on the show.

While wiping off his tears, he tells his mother, "Ab nahi raha jata mere pe, aap ki saari sikhayi hui cheeze kaam aai mere ko (I am finding it tough to stay here now, all that you had taught me came in handy here)." She tells him, "aap winner ho mere liye (you are the winner for me)."

As his mother also shows the face of the newborn, Aly moves forward and plants a kiss on the baby's cheek, on the screen. As per the last episode, Aly could be granted the wish only when he gave up his claim for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

In other part of the promo, Nikki is seen contemplating her chances of winning the show in order to decide if she should take the amount of ₹6 lakh and leave or try her luck at winning the trophy. Aly is seen holding a suitcase with ₹6 lakh offer in it, which will be deducted from the total prize money. As Nikki talks about what's important for her among the two options, many other contestants are left in shock as she makes the finale choice. Reports suggest Nikki has left the show.