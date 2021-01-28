Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen "stuck in a certain time zone", a promotional video for Thursday's episode of the show showed.

The video opened with Bigg Boss announcing that the housemates are stuck in a time zone. The contestants were then seen repeatedly dancing to the morning song.

Rubina Dilaik was seen falling into the swimming pool and Vikas Gupta shouted, "Rubina swimming pool mein gir gayi (Rubina fell into the swimming pool)." Aly Goni jumped and saved her. Vikas also ran to Rubina and asked if she is okay.

After a few replays of the action, Rakhi Sawant asked Rubina, "Are you okay?" and she responded with a gesture which said that she is not.

Neither Aly nor Vikas are on good terms with Rubina. They maintain their cordial relationship but are mostly found on two different sides in any given fight. In Wednesday's episode, Rubina locked horns with both Aly and Vikas in separate fights.

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end. As mentioned by contestants as well as show host Salman Khan, the show is likely to come to an end within a week.

Currently, original contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are in the game. Aly Goni made a late entry as a wild card contestant while Nikki re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house after being voted out. Rahul also came back days after having walked out of the show.

Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are the latest entries on the show. They became a part of the reality show last month during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan (one of the original contestants for this season).