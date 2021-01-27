IND USA
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 113: Vikas Gupta fights with Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 113: Vikas Gupta fights with Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas was seen locking horns with one and all. Meanwhile, Rubina claimed Devoleena did not appreciate Vikas kissing her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST

Vikas Gupta seems to have completely lost his cool on Bigg Boss 14 as he was seen locking horns with many people inside the house. He even fought with Rubina Dilaik.

The episode began as Aly Goni and Rubina got into an argument during the task and Abhinav Shukla intervened within no time. Soon, Abhinav also fought with Rubina, asking her to stay out of his fight with Aly. “I can sort it out with Aly. Do not come in between,” he said.

After the task ended, Vikas declared that no team could secure a single intact cycle leading to another ugly fight. Rubina had a fight with Vikas, claiming her team’s cycle was intact. Arshi and Aly also fought over the task results and so did Vikas and Nikki Tamboli.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacked Nikki during the fight and the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star also told Aly that Arshi is wrong in proving that Vikas wrong, even when he is right. Aly also told Arshi to avoid such unnecessary fights. “Do you have to fight with Vikas each time someone fights with him? I do not fight for anyone fighting with Abhinav,” Aly said.

Devoleena and Nikki fight on Bigg Boss 14
Devoleena and Nikki fight on Bigg Boss 14(Colors)


Nikki also mentioned Vikas kissing people and Devoleena promptly backed him, and even gave him a peck on the cheek. However, Rubina claimed that Devoleena had told Arshi that she got uncomfortable when Vikas kissed her. “Abhi convenience k hisab se uski comfort level change ho gayi. Aa k abhi kiss bhi kr ke gayi (She is switching her comfort level as per her convenicne. She even kissed right now),” Rubina said. Vikas then called Devoleena and asked her to clarify. “I just said that he was fighting with me a moment ago and now, this he is kissing me,” Devoleena said. Vikas then declared that Rubina’s and Devoleena’s were two different versions of the conversation.

In the night, Rahul, Aly and Arshi discussed how Vikas exposed his own personal and family issues on the show. Rahul said he could not understand why Vikas did such a thing. Aly then told Arshi that she had been threatening to expose him. “So, he just thought if he speaks about it all himself, there will be nothing left for you to threaten and blackmail.”

Rahul added that it was wrong on Vikas’ part to name “so many people”. The episode ended with Arshi saying, “Mai bus itna janti hu ki jo apni ma ka nahi wo kisi ka nahi. Uski ma mere samne royi, to mera farz banta hai mai uski maa ka saath doon (All I know is someone who could not be loyal to his mother, cannot be loyal to anyone. His mom called me, cried in front of me, so it is my duty to support her).”

