Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla on Rakhi Sawant pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina Dilaik and me close'
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla on Rakhi Sawant pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina Dilaik and me close'

Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has revealed that the ugly incident of Rakhi Sawant pulling at his drawstrings on the show brought him closer to his wife. Abhinav participated on Salman Khan's reality show along with actor-wife Rubina Dilaik.

During a task, Rakhi had pulled the drawstrings of Abhinav's shorts. Later, when Rubina came to know about it, she had an ugly fight with her. Asking Rakhi to stay away from her husband, Rubina even threw a bucket of water on Rakhi in a related fight later.

About the incident, Abhinav told Times of India, "It was a violation of my personal space. It was not cool. Whatever happened after that was shown, nothing was edited pre or post."

Asked if Rubina's response to the incident brought them closer, he said, "Yes. It became an instinctive response that thereafter we'll watch each other's back. Thanks to the other contenders. Absolutely. It gave me a sense of belonging."

The couple was often criticised for not interacting with others in the house. However, with the challengers entering the show on the mid-season finale in December, dynamics changed drastically.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

Rakhi took upon her to run "entertainment tracks" on the show, one of them had her flirting with Abhinav. It was all well in the beginning and both Abhinav and Rubina played along.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch

The couple, however, got uncomfortable when Rakhi crossed limits. Towards the end of the show, host Salman discussed the entire "track" and Rubina's friend-turned-foe on the show, Jasmin Bhasin, had said that Rakhi was not entirely to be blamed. "They (Abhinav and Rubina) were playing along till the time they benefitted with the immunity etc. Once the benefits stopped, they started finding faults with Rakhi. I think they should have drawn a line when Rakhi came in blouse and petticoat, in front of Abhinav. That is when they should have drawn a line," she had told Salman ahead of her re-entry in the house to support Aly Goni.

Rakhi had asked Abhinav to drape her sari and he happily obliged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhinav shukla rubina dilaik rakhi sawant jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets: 'Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:12 AM IST
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:06 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP