Host Salman Khan expressed his disappointment at the contestants on Bigg Boss 14, and said that he did not feel like returning to host Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show. On Saturday, he came under fire from a certain section of fans for reprimanding some contestants.

Salman said that his family asks him why he chooses to return to the show, and he feels disappointed that he is asked this, because in the past, he has always defended the contestants. He said that they had crossed boundaries this season.

"Mujhe ek compliment hi milta hai ke aaj aapne bahut tabiyat se bajayi sabki aur mujhe woh compliment accha lagta nahi hai (The only compliment I ever get is that I scolded everyone really well, and I do not like receiving such compliments)," he said, adding, "Ab woh aap ke liye entertainment hoga ki main yahan aaun aur inse naaraz hojaaun... meri duty ye hai ki ye iss ghar mein aachi tarike se behave kare (It might be entertaining for you to watch me berate the contestants, but it is my duty to ensure that everyone remains well-behaved on the show)."

Salman was furious at being blamed for the contestants' behaviour. He had scolded Rubina Dilaik for throwing water on Rakhi Sawant and calling her names like "gandgi, gandi aurat, neech aurat (dirty woman)." However, many of her fans claimed Salman was being shown "selected footage" before his Weekend Ka Vaar episode, to form a bias against Rubina.

On Sunday, Salman berated Rubina again, following which she made some emotional revelations on the show. Rubina told Salman, “I have had temper issues and even my relationship with my mom were not that great. I had temper issues, suicidal tendencies. One of my relationships broke because of my aggression, and not wanting to listen to anyone. I took help, feedback and did a lot of yoga and meditation. Over eight years and I think I evolved through that. However, I think your core comes out in such situations. I thought I improved myself.” Salman then said, “Rubina, life is beautiful. Love yourself and life. Just work hard.”

