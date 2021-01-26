Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her ‘son’ due to their 10-year age gap

Sonali Phogat, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week, has opened up about having feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni. She also lashed out at trolls for bringing up their age difference and cited the examples of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl.

Earlier this month, Sonali admitted in an episode of Bigg Boss 14 that she could not control her feelings for Aly, despite knowing that he has Jasmin Bhasin in his life. “Jab se yeh baat hui tab se duniya alag hi nazar aa rahi hai (Ever since I developed these feelings, I see the world in a different light),” she told him.

In an interview with Zoom, Sonali said, “Aur log mujhe troll kar rahe hai iss baarein mei - arre maa bete ka rishta hona chaiye, kyu hona chaiye tha bhai (People are trolling me, saying that I should have maternal instincts for him and think of him as my son. But why)? I am 40 and he's 30, there's only a 10-year age gap between us. Kya farak padta ha usse (How does it matter)?”

“Zaroori hai wo mujhe maa banaayega aur mai usko beta banaugi? Priyanka Chopra ne shaadi ki Nick Jonas se, kitna chota hai wo, wo toh ma bete nahi hai na, wo toh nahi bane. Sushmita Sen ka boyfriend umar mei bahut chota hai usse, unko toh nahi bola (Is it necessary that he will have to see me as a mother and I will have to see him as a son just because I am older? Priyanka married a much younger Nick, they did not become mother and son, did they? Even Sushmita’s boyfriend is much younger but no one said such things about them),” she added.

Earlier, Jasmin defended Sonali when a Twitter user accused her of having ‘fake feelings’ for Aly. Jasmin said Sonali’s confession was ‘very cute’ and reiterated that ‘love is love’. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi, however, felt that Sonali’s feelings for Aly could be a game strategy to survive nominations.