IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Salman Khan brings up his family issues
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Salman Khan brings up his family issues

Bigg Boss 14's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode ended with Vikas Gupta getting eliminated. Though he could have used his Joker card, Vikas chose not to so that he could save Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in the house as Eijaz Khan' proxy.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST

Vikas Gupta is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. On Sunday's episode of the popular reality show, host Salman Khan announced that Vikas got the least number of votes this week.

Salman reminded Vikas to use his Joker card, which he was given upon his arrival on the show this season. It gave Vikas the power to save himself from elimination and the one with the second least amount of votes would have gotten evicted, in this case, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.

However, Vikas was very clear that he does not wish to save himself. He reasoned that it would not be fair to save himself when the audience had clearly voted him out. After an emotional goodbye to his friends inside the house, Vikas left the house. Salman even said that he was proud of Vikas for his selfless decision.

Before that, however, Salman finally brought up Vikas' family issue that kept becoming topic of discussion inside the house. This season, Vikas had spoken about his severed relations with his mother on several occasions. He, who came out as bisexual last year, had claimed that his family alienated him when they got to know about his sexuality. Earlier last week, he also opened up about a few family issues and alleged that his parents are after his property.

Speaking about it, Salman said that Vikas should not bring up personal issues on national television. He even said that Vikas should mend his relationship with his mother as she is the one who 'brought him into this world'. Salman added that Bigg Boss team tried to bring his family on the show to present their side of the story but they refused to talk about it on a public platform.

Also read: Alia Bhatt gets ready for a date, fans spot Ranbir Kapoor's closet behind her. See pic

Earlier, a Bollywood Hungama report quoted Vikas' mother as saying, “I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality. I am the one who loved him the most in the family and I still do. I have seen people blaming me as well that I left him because of his sexual preferences. These allegations are absolutely baseless and I get hurt listening to all this. I love him, I want to forget everything and start new with him."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Amid reports that Vikas Gupta may be voted out this weekend, the promo for Sunday's episode shows Vikas being asked to use his joker card.
READ FULL STORY
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Khoker has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas gets eliminated, Salman brings up his family issues

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode ended with Vikas Gupta getting eliminated. Though he could have used his Joker card, Vikas chose not to so that he could save Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in the house as Eijaz Khan' proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biren Dang lifting up his cheque.
Biren Dang lifting up his cheque.
tv

Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren takes home 10 lakh, all kids win Disneyland trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Biren Dang was crowned the winner of singing reality show Taare Zameen Par on Saturday. Biren took home the prize money of 10 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya will be seen playing a rapid fire round on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.
Rahul Vaidya will be seen playing a rapid fire round on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he would marry Rubina, she gags in response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Sunday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will feature Rakhi Sawant playing a rapid fire game with Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharya where she reveals that her love is fake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paras Arora (Sourced photo)
Paras Arora (Sourced photo)
tv

Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Model-actor-influencer Paras Arora, who was last seen in TV shows ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kia’ and ‘Vani Rani’, agrees that one’s ability to learn constantly is always rewarding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant has spoken in her defense after she drew criticism from the viewers, former contestants and others for behaving indecently with Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Amid reports that Vikas Gupta may be voted out this weekend, the promo for Sunday's episode shows Vikas being asked to use his joker card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 116: Salman scolds Rubina, Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Trained Bharatnatyam exponent and actor Shubhaavi Choksey, known for her roles in film ‘Dhadak’ along with shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ and latest one being ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, feels life takes its own course and keeps one moving on the right path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shubhaavi Choksey was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Actor Shubhaavi Choksey was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Ready to wait for suitable projects to come her way, actor Shubhaavi Choksey is clear she would only take up roles that are interesting, challenging and preferably her age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pooja Banerjee is known for TV shows such as Swim Team, Chandra Nandini and Kumkum Bhagya.
Actor Pooja Banerjee is known for TV shows such as Swim Team, Chandra Nandini and Kumkum Bhagya.
tv

Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Having learnt from her past experiences, actor Pooja Banerjee says going forward, factors that would matter to her while signing a project would include the banner, director and co-actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
tv

Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Several former Bigg Boss contestants and television actors have come in support of Abhinav Shukla who has been facing indecent behaviour at the hands of fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Khoker has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
tv

Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Twitter has come out in support of Abhinav Shukla and has objected to Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour on Friday's episode. Some have even asked if this amounts to HeToo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was upset with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task and he lost his cool when Salman Khan called it all 'entertainment'.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla was upset with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task and he lost his cool when Salman Khan called it all 'entertainment'.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolds Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla for their behaviour on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is heartbroken with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan for questioning his victory in another task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP