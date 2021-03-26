Rubina Dilaik on dealing with suicidal thoughts, battling depression: 'You just cannot figure out what is happening'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has opened up on how she dealt with suicidal thoughts and battled depression, in a new interview. On the reality show, she had told Salman Khan that she went through all of that, around nine years ago.

Rubina, along with husband Abhinav Shukla, participated in Bigg Boss 14 and she emerged the winner. During her stint, she also revealed that her marriage was on the verge of coming to an end.

Talking about where she was "nine years ago", Rubina told Bollywood Bubble, "Unstable, over-ambitious, insecure, not knowing what to do. Not understanding how to handle professional life with personal life. Away from family, too much into work that did not give me time to make friends. In that situation, you just isolate yourself from the possibility of leading a happy, fulfilled life. That creates lack of empathy towards yourself."

Adding that normally these things are not talked about, she said, "You just cannot figure out what is happening. You start thinking 'why am I irritable, why is there no one around me. Why can I not achieve success'. Too many questions and no answers. There I realised that the problem is somewhere within. There is a lot that I cannot understand, but there is also nobody to guide me. We do not have formal education about it, no one talks about depression."

"All I had was turning to self-help books, listening to audio tapes. Even asking for a psychologist was tabboo. I looked for it online. I think it was a blessing that work wasn't that great and relationship was at the lowest and I was looking for something to hold on. I found yoga and meditation. I looked online to understand what was wrong. Thankfully, I figured out," she said.

During her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rubina had opened up about battling depression and having had suicidal thoughts. During a weekend episode with Salman Khan, Salman asked if she had anger management issues. She had then revealed that she battled depression nine years ago, and even had suicidal tendency.