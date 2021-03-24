Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni recreate Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik's Marjaneya, fans love their expressions

Actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have recreated Neha Kakkar's latest hit, Marjaneya. The song's video featured Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

Sharing the video, Jasmin wrote: "Congratulations @rubinadilaik @ashukla @raghav.sharma.14661 @anshul300 @nehakakkar @desimusicfactory on the success of beautiful track." In their recreation, Aly is seen sitting a chair with his ear phones on. Jasmin, in an all-black bodycon dress, stands behind Aly andis nudging and prodding him. Like in the song, Jasmin is seen complaining that Aly doesn't love her and isn't giving her time, even as he is irritated with her constant nagging.





Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother and a frequent collaborator on her various songs, wrote in the comments box: "How cute." Jasmin's fans were overjoyed; one said: "Your expressions are so on point DAMN! YOU NAILED IT GIRL." Another fan said: "Whr u sooo nice?" A third fan said: "Your expressions are loveeeeeeeee."

Incidentally, Aly also shared the same video and among those commenting on it was Rubina herself. She wrote "Awwwdorable" and added a bunch of emojis too. Aly's many fans also said "perfect couple" and "love yalllll".





Incidentally, this is not the first time that Bigg Boss 14 stars have supported their fellow contestants. Some time back Tony collaborated with Jasmin and Aly for a music video called Tera Suit. Recreating it were Rubina and Abhinav, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

While in the house, all of them were fiercely competitive but after the end of the season, they all are getting along rather well. Post Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin and Aly went to Jammu to his parents' place. Rubina has shot for two music videos - one with Neha and another with Bigg Boss 13's finalist Paras Chhabra. Rakhi Sawant, another finalist this year, has been pre-occupied with her mother Jaya's cancer treatment. Nikki was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON