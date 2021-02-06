Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, wants Bigg Boss to end this week

It was a day of fights inside the Bigg Boss 14 house on Friday’s episode. While Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan had ugly fights with Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee locked horns with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki and Arshi.

Abhinav Shukla was seen asking his wife and co-contestant Rubina to not get into the trap of others in the game. “You are being played, you look dumb, by reacting the way you did. Why did you ask them to stay away from the kitchen? Is this not their house? What is wrong with you? Tum apna khana banao, khane banana ka bartan mai dho ke dunga, baaki tu chalte ban. Tujhe kya lena dena hai (You just complete your duties of cooking food, I will wash the few utensils needed for cooking. You leave it at that, why do you need to care for the rest)?” Abhinav told her after Rubina told Devoleena and Rakhi that they should not go to the kitchen.

Arshi and Rubina in Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)

The fight began when Devoleena refused to complete her duties of cleaning the utensils. Rubina then told her that she may simply stay out of the kitchen altogether.

After some drama, Devoleena declared she’d do her work of Rubina apologized. Rubina then folded her hands and said ‘sorry’ to Devoleena. Devoleena was soon seen crying over Arshi’s statements that she will lose someone close to her. Arshi had been cursing Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena ever since her soft toy, Sheru, had disappeared. She waited for some time after asking Bigg Boss to do something regarding Arshi’s statements and call her in the confession room. When nothing happened, Devoleena started crying and throwing things around, yelling that she won’t take such things. Devoleena also broke a coffee mug, and even forced roti in Arshi’s mouth while everyone watched it all with a shocked look on their faces.

Rubina also picked a fight with Devoleena asking about the delay in her outburst. Devoleena then revealed that she feared for the health of Angel, her pet dog. Later, Rubina told Nikki, Arshi and Abhinav that Devoleena’s outburst was a planned drama. Abhinav also said that Devoleena and Rakhi had planned it. Bigg Boss then announced that it was another unpleasant incident and nominated Devoleena for the rest of the show, as punishment for her acts. She was also summoned in the confession room where Bigg Boss chided her for breaking things and hurting herself.

Devoleena cried and threw things around. (Colors)

After yet another fight between Nikki and Rakhi over some makeup items that they shared, Aly Goni said, “Bigg Boss please do something, end the season this week. Just two weeks are left, but it will be too much otherwise, it will be the end of us (guys).” Rahul and Aly then cracked jokes saying, “Our souls have left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate,” Aly said.

