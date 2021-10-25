Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra tells Akasa Singh that he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash: ‘She is cute’

Karan Kundra, is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss Season 15. Now, in an upcoming episode, Karan will be seen talking about the matters of the heart, as he confesses that he has a crush on fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

In a promo clip shared by Colors TV, Karan can be heard telling Akasa, "You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash) hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl)"

Akasa then points out towards Tejasswi and Miesha, who are on the same bed and talking to each other. Karan blushes and tells Akasa, "Stop pointing your finger at her." Akasa then says that she thought only Tejasswi had feelings for him. Karan then clarifies that there is nothing from her end. Akasa then says that she can bet on the fact that Tejasswi also has feelings for Karan. Akasa and Karan then bet on it with a handshake.

On many occasions, Tejasswi and Karan have been spotted comforting each other inside the house. In an earlier episode, Karan had opened up about his feelings for Tejwassi, saying, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

In another episode, Tejasswi was seen comforting Karan by saying, “Whenever you will get angry, I will try to calm you down. You can’t let every bl**dy thing affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more not only in terms of your anger but otherwise.”