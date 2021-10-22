Bigg Boss 15: 'Shocked' Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, says 'no rules in the house anymore'

Actor Gauahar Khan on Thursday said she's shocked by the events that have transpired inside the Bigg Boss 15 house recently. She also took a dig at contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Her reaction came after Karan got violent during a task in the an episode. He held co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal by the neck and also pinned him down on the ground.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar Khan said, “I'm just schocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi, jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi (there are no rules for those who are popular, the ones who are new they are evicted for only pushing..is throwing someone on the ground not violence)????? @Mindblown #BB15.”

"Aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes beserk likha hai (And the thing is in the episode's title it is written Pratik goes beserk)… #slowclaps ! Aur waah tejaswi waah, yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne. Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi. Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota, shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain (And wow Tejasswi you have made it a fighting arena, not Bigg Boss. This is done in a fighting pit, not in Bigg Boss. And even there the ground isn't hard. Maybe even after being in Bigg Boss, you have forgotten the set and its safety) #bb15," she added.

I’m just shocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi , jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi ????? #Mindblown #bb15 aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

She also wrote, "No one in the house pounced on Umar for throwing water, pulling paper, jumping in the pool with a mic, but when Prateek attempts hell breaks loose! Tejaswi u looked super biased and unfair today, honestly I really like Karan Kundra n Tejaswi but in last night's ep."

No one in the house pounced on Umar for throwing water , pulling paper, jumping in the pool with a mic , but when Prateek attempts hell breaks loose! Tejaswi u looked super biased and unfair today , honestly I really like karan Kundra n Tejaswi but in last nights ep 👎🏻👎🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Karan's violent behaviour did not go down well with several social media users including several other former Bigg Boss contestants. Shefali Bagga, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, tweeted, "What the hell. #KaranKundrra ne #Prateek Sehajpal ko kaise patka."

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye (Bigg Boss is waiting for someone to get evicted over health issues or broken bones). Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko (What happened to Karan Kundrra)."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Fans shocked after Karan Kundrra ‘choke slams’ Pratik Sehajpal, say show has different rules for 'damaad'

Karan and Pratik have known each other for a while. The two were a part of the Love School show, in which Karan was Pratik's mentor.