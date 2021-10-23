Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Karan Kundrra he will be ‘pinned to the ground someday as well’. Watch

Host Salman Khan, on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, will be seen asking Karan Kundrra about the latest incident of violence inside the house. Karan picked up co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task.

Salman, speaking to Pratik said, “When Karan picked you up and dropped you to the floor, you didn't get angry and neither did you react.” Pratik said, “I realised that I had put Karan on such a pedestal in my life, and when he did this, I wasn't angry but hurt.”

Salman asked him what his reaction would have been, had Jay Bhanushali or Ieshaan Sehgaal had done something like this. “Bhai, I would have been out of this show by now,” Pratik replied, adding that Karan is not the kind of person that he could have taken on.

Salman asked Karan about it too and whether he behaves in such a manner outside the house too. “Ek din aapko bhi koi utha ke patkega (Someday, someone will pick you up and throw you to the ground as well),” he told him.

Karan explained his side and said that he also regretted what he had done. He said he was hurt after Pratik messed with his BB points and did not expect this from him. But he apologised to him. “I am sorry Pratik. If he wants, all year I can…" he said but he choked with emotion as he spoke.

Several fans were upset at how Pratik was treated by Karan on the show. Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also commented. "Seriously yaa...What's wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko (Bigg Boss is waiting until someone gets evicted due to health issues or breaks a bone)," she wrote.