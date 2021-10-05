Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra has no problem if Anusha Dandekar enters house, says 'I know her very well'

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra has no problem in sharing the Bigg Boss house with his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar if she joins the show. The former couple dated for three years before they broke up. Anusha hinted Karan cheated on her.

Speaking to a leading daily, Karan said that he would be okay if Anusha were to participate in Bigg Boss 15. “I have no problem with it. In fact, hum saath mein rahe hain (We've lived together). I know her very well,” he said.

Following his break-up, Karan hasn't publicly dated anyone yet. The actor has said that he is single and doesn't want to mingle. “I have done enough shows to realise that it is a situation, which prompts you to take an emotional decision. I don’t want to make a decision like that. I would myself advise people to take decisions wisely because kal ye show khatam hoga tumhare paas tumhare phones wapas aayenge tumhari baahar ki duniya wapas aa jaayegi, abhi kya hai tumhari duniya ye paanch log hain your mind is playing games (tomorrow, when this show ends and the real life returns, right now, your world revolves around these five people). "

"So, if I see a mature person and if there is a connection, which might happen by virtue of spending quality time with housemates, agar mujhe doubt hua ya trust issue hua ki (in case I have a doubt or there is a trust issue) everything will change eventually as soon as the person will get her phone, then I doubt anything will happen. Even if something happens, it will depend on how mature the other person is,” he added.

Earlier this year, Anusha took to Instagram and hinted that Karan had lied and cheated on her during their relationship. She said that she waited for an apology but never received one. “Yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” an excerpt from her post read.