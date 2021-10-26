Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra lifts Tejasswi Prakash in his arms as she falls sick during captaincy task

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash fell ill during the captaincy task and was taken in arms by fellow contestant Karan Kundraa to the medical room. The promo of the upcoming episode shows how Tejasswi started feeling unwell after consuming powder.

During the captaincy task, Afsana Khan sat on the seat and was unfazed by all the troubles created by her fellow contestants. Jay Bhanushali told her that it was indeed a mind game. As Tejasswi brought powder to trouble Afsana, the latter put it on her instead.

As soon as the powder entered her mouth, Tejasswi started coughing severely. She even puked to get it out of her mouth but couldn't feel any better. As she continued coughing, Karan Kundraa lifted her in his arms and rushed to the medical room.

Recently, Karan was heard telling Akasa, "You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash) hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl)"

Akasa said that she thought only Tejasswi had feelings for him but Karan clarified that there was nothing from her end. Karan had earlier told Tejasswi, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht reacts to Karan Kundrra’s ‘kamar nahi dikh rahi’ comment, calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘insecure’,

Karan and Tejasswi have also made promises to each other regarding how they will help each other in the house. She was seen telling Karan, “Whenever you will get angry, I will try to calm you down. You can’t let every bl**dy thing affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more not only in terms of your anger but otherwise.”