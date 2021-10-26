Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht reacts to Karan Kundrra’s ‘kamar nahi dikh rahi’ comment, calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘insecure’

Donal Bisht, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 last week, reflected on her journey on the show and said she has won the game because she has ‘won hearts’. She claimed that she was singled out as she refused to get manipulated by other contestants.

“When I came out, I saw myself trending on Twitter. ‘Bring back Donal, she is a lone warrior. We stand by Donal.’ So many hashtags were there for me and I felt that people outside could understand me and what I was going through. When I was inside and all these people were doing wrong with me, I could feel that. They were suppressing me that I am wrong, when they were wrong, and people could understand that,” she told Hindustan Times.

Donal said that she feels ‘very grateful’ to see the audience empathising with her. “I was being sidelined. My fans could see and empathise with me, and I think I won the game there. For me, winning hearts is important, not just winning the trophy. I have won hearts, so I have won the game,” she said.

On being asked the ‘they’ she was referring to when she talked about her voice being suppressed, Donal said, “Maximum people are followers. There are just two or three who are trying to lead but some are very toxic, like Vishal (Kotian), Tejasswi (Prakash). People don’t want to fight with those people. Other people like Umar (Riaz), Miesha (Iyer), Ieshaan (Sehgaal), Akasa (Singh) are all followers, they can’t oppose those people. They can’t oppose Karan (Kundrra) either. They are just saving themselves and unki haan mein haan mila rahe the (agreeing with whatever they say).”

Donal said that these ‘followers’ were ‘not strong enough’ to take a stand but she stood against everyone. “These people were trying to manipulate me and I was not getting manipulated. I don’t know how much they showed but there was an incident. Tejasswi was not a loyal and trustworthy person inside and I had an issue with that. Mere saamne woh kisi baat ko lekar mukar gayi (She went back on her word in front of me) and everyone was with her. At that time, I said that I know what I have seen and heard, what she did. Other people were trying to manipulate me, ‘Tujhe aisa laga (Maybe you felt that way),’ and I said, ‘You can’t manipulate me.’ They saw me as a very strong contender and strong human. I don’t follow anyone.”

What went against Donal, she feels, is that the other contestants saw her as someone who ‘outshines’ and is ‘strong enough’ to oppose everyone else. “That is why they wanted me out first and I have heard the plans also,” she said, adding that she heard Jay Bhanushali, Vishal and Karan plotting against her with Tejasswi.

“They used to say, ‘Hum kisi aur ladki ko andar bhi nahi aane denge, tu tension mat le (Don’t worry, we won’t let any other girl make a mark), Teja.’ That was me that they were referring to. Tejasswi was very insecure when I entered. She was always like, ‘Don’t give her that much footage, don’t talk to her.’ No one spoke to me. They were saying that I was not able to mingle with them but the things were opposite. They were not mingling with me, I was still open and accepting everyone,” she said.

“They didn’t want to mingle with me so that I don’t get the limelight. They were conspiring, ‘Don’t even talk to her because agar hum baat bhi karenge (if we even talk to her), she will be seen more aur uska fanbase ban jayega (and grow a fanbase), because she is a good girl.’ Aap kisiko kitna galat dikhaoge (How much can you show a person in a wrong light)?” she added.

Donal also opened up about Karan’s ‘kamar nahi dikh rahi (your waist cannot be seen)’ comment about her on Bigg Boss 15, which was criticised by many fans as ‘sexist’. “He used to say all that to me. Unka perspective hai, unko kamar dekhni hai. Maybe woh ladkiyon mein yehi dekhte honge (That is his perspective, that he wants to look at waists. Maybe that is all he sees in women), I don’t know,” she said.

Also read | Bigg Boss, in a rare display of anger, punishes housemates: ‘All you guys know is how to make jokes’

“Mere opinions ko lekar unhone kabhi kuch nahi bola (He never said anything about my opinions), I used to have strong opinions about things, I helped with the map, he didn’t ever say anything about that. Har kisi ka apna apna perspective hai (Everyone has their own perspective). Obviously, I said, ‘I am wearing clothes for myself, not for you.’ He was sort of flirting, so I said, ‘Aap kataar mein hai (You are in line).’ He said, ‘Main Karan Kundrra hoon, aap mera naam nahi jaanti (I am Karan Kundrra, don’t you know me).’ I said, ‘Aap bhi abhi mera naam jaan gaye honge (Now you must be knowing who I am too).’ Something like that. He finds that confidence to be arrogance,” she added.

Donal said that she is confident enough to not rely on any man for the game. “Akasa chipki rehti hai, Tejasswi chipki rehti hai (Akasa and Tejasswi would stick to them), because they need them. They need those guys to be seen, I was a sole player, I was confident enough. Yeh un logon ko khatakta tha (This is what bothered them),” she said.