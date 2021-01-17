Donal Bisht trolled for bikini pics: My choice of clothes is no one’s business

Social media trolling is something that celebrities are often subjected to. And many of them have been constantly raising concern around how toxic the space is getting every day. Donal Bisht recently went through a similar phase. The Ek Deewaana Tha actor shares that the bikini photos she posted sometime back have been subjected to insensitive comments which prompted her to post her point of view in her latest Instagram story. “Clothes can’t explain a woman’s character! Never judge a woman by her clothes! Judge her by her heart,” she wrote.

Talking about the incident, the actor says, “My choice of clothes is no one’s business. And writing obscene comments on bikini pictures is nothing but a reflection of the pitiful mindset the trolls hold. Women should be allowed to wear what they want, and whatever they feel comfortable in, without being judged… And I’m not the first person on the planet who wore a bikini! Why make a big deal about it?”

While the actor tries to stay away from the toxicity, it does at times gets on to her. And the worst part is that it also affects her family.

“My mother does get upset at times and even asks me to take down a particular picture after it gets ‘not-very-good’ comments. Given our profession, we know the reality, so we try to stay unbothered to an extent but there are people close to us, who aren’t part of the industry, who get really worried about these comments,” she adds.

On how she personally wades through this negativity, Bisht begins by saying how being on social media 24X7 isn’t good for the mind.

“I try and focus on the brighter side of life always, scroll past any negative comments. It’s important to focus on feel-good content. But yes when things go overboard like it did this time I do feel the need of addressing it and put my point of view forward once and for all. Now if things still don’t work out I might consult the cyber crime cell. At the end of the day, if one hasn’t done anything wrong then it should not bother them anyway,” she ends.

