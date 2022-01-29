Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra repeats Aly Goni’s finale outfit from 2021, people say 'budget nahi hai show ke paas’

Netizens have pointed out that in snippets of the Bigg Boss 15 finale, contestant Karan Kundrra was seen in an outfit strikingly similar to that of Aly Goni's that he wore onstage on Bigg Boss 14 finale in 2021. In a post shared by ColorsTV on Instagram, Karan along with show host-actor Salman Khan and other contestants were seen performing on stage.

In the clip, apart from Karan Kundrra and Salman Khan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were also seen dancing to Allah Duhai Hai. Karan was dressed in a white shirt with a black bow tie and a shimmery black suit.

Now, taking to Reddit, a person shared a picture collage of the duo in the matching outfits and asked, "Why are they wearing the same suit?" In the comments, one person wrote, "Recycled kapde from last season. Aur budget nahi baaki BB ke paas (Recycled outfits from last year. Bigg Boss doesn't have any more budget)." Another person added: "Kundra ko hand-me-down mil gaya (Karan got the hand-me-down). Sreesanth and Vikas wore the same thing lol."

“Why do all celebs think 'Tuxedo pehenta hoon, James Bond dikunga (Let me wear a tuxedo, I'll look like James Bond).” Another person wrote, "Fashion sense colonised."

Last year, Aly Goni was also seen in a similar outfit at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. A picture of him was shared on Instagram by his team in the outfit. Aly had captioned the post, "The Grand Finale. #SherAly #AlyKiGang #AlyBaba #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #Colors #BBlikeABoss."

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, a two-part episode, will air on Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV at 8 pm.

