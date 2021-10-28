Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra reveals why he and Anusha Dandekar broke up, hopes she watches show
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra reveals why he and Anusha Dandekar broke up, hopes she watches show

Karan Kundrra has said that he could have saved his relationship and added that 'things may have been different', had he sorted out his own issues.
Karan Kundrra opens up on his breakup with Anusha Dandekar.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:06 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On Bigg Boss 15’s Wednesday episode, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty were seen discussing his ex-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar as they had their morning tea. Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up early last year.

Karan Kundrra said, “I lost a lot of friends in the last one and a half years, for obvious reasons.” When Shamita asked if the the obvious reason was Covid, he said, “Nahi, break up hua na (No, I had a break up).”

He then added, “I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. I realised one thing - you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place.”

Karan also shared what he believes was his mistake. “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred,” he said.



Karan Kundrra then talked about his break up and said, “Agar hum fat jaate to shayad sort kar lete. Mai fata nahi, wo fatati rahi aur mai us se door hota raha. Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota (If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship), things would have been different.”

Shamita Shetty expressed hopes that Karan’s ex would watch their conversation and Karan added, “I hope she does, but usko bhadkane wale bahut hain (She has too many people who instigate her).”

Also read: Was Karan-Tejasswi's romance set up by Bigg Boss team? Donal sparks speculations

Shamita replied, “Kaun bhadkane wale usko (who will misguide her)? When there is love your heart, it says a lot. Listen, I have always been with men my family never liked. So I get where you are coming from.”

