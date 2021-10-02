Bigg Boss 15 premiere live updates: Salman Khan to introduce contestants Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty as season begins
- As Salman Khan is joined by Ranveer Singh at the grand premiere of his reality show Bigg Boss 15, we bring you the live updates. Stay tuned.
Bigg Boss 15 premieres on Saturday night and Bollywood star Salman Khan returns as the host of the show. The new season will see contestants staying in a jungle instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house.
Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal, among many others, will be seen as participants on the show.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 02 Oct 2021 09:05 PM
8:45 PM: Pavitra Punia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee join Divya on curtain raiser
Pavitra Punia also joined the curtain raiser and told Divya, “I had decided I did not want to be part of any love related stuff inside the Bigg Boss house. “Little did I know. The moment I entered the house, (and saw Eijaz Khan), somewhere, I lost my game.”
Asked to name someone who comes to her mind when she hears the phrase, ‘Chabi wala Bandar (toy operated with keys), Pavitra told Divya, “Jaan!” and they laughed heartily. Pavitra also clarified that she was talking strictly in terms of their game on Bigg Boss 14.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee also joined later and said, “I think it would have been very difficult for me to control my emotions, if Rashami Desai was not there.”
-
Sat, 02 Oct 2021 08:33 PM
8:30 PM: Curtain-raiser with Divya Agarwal
The makers held a curtain-raiser for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, featuring Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. Former contestants Rashami Desai and Aly Goni joined Divya to share tips on surviving inside the house. The curtain-raiser was streamed on Voot, prior to the Bigg Boss 15 premiere.