Bigg Boss 15 premiere live updates: Salman Khan to introduce contestants Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty as season begins

Bigg Boss 15 premieres on Saturday night and Bollywood star Salman Khan returns as the host of the show. The new season will see contestants staying in a jungle instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house.



Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal, among many others, will be seen as participants on the show.