Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15 promo shows 'dangal' inside house; fans ask 'is this WWE', want the whole house evicted
tv

Bigg Boss 15 promo shows 'dangal' inside house; fans ask 'is this WWE', want the whole house evicted

The upcoming Bigg Boss 15 episode will show several contestants jumping and climbing on each other in a huddle during a fight.
Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed a massive fight. 
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:47 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 seems to be all set to set a new record in the biggest fight inside the house. A new promo shows several contestants climbing on each other during an ugly fight. 

Talking about why she got involved in the fight, Afsana Khan says “I was hit by two legs so I also kicked.” Shamita Shetty gets into a heated argument with her, claiming that she is not accepting her mistake. When Afsana says, “Who is she?” Shamita also reacts “Don't know from where has she come."

A viewer commented, "Wtf is this. itni maramari kyun? Bigboss hai ya WWE?" Another asked, “Are ye nishant ko kon khinch k le gaya Hushed face ye kya ho raha h dhobi Pachad.” One viewer demanded, “Bhai aise toh pura ghar evict hona chahiye (this way everyone involved in the fight should be evicted).”

Many viewers said the show had the right theme this year – jungle theme. A viewer said, "Ye season bara fit jany wala he ....bigboss sach me jungle me janwaro ko ly kr aya he is baar..sary eik dusry par toot pary (This season is very fit…Bigg Boss has actually brought animals in the jungle… everyone is attacking everyone)." Another tweeted, “They took the theme way too seriously. And Bigg Boss bhi inka WWE lite rokne ke bajaye commentary kar rahe hain waah (Instead of stopping their fight, Bigg Boss is busy doing commentary).” 

Calling it the biggest fight in Bigg Boss history, a viewer said, "Hahahaha.... Yh season sach ma record breaker ho ga... (this season is going to be a record breaker." 

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan drinks oil by mistake, Shamita Shetty can’t stop smiling

Another wondered how host Salman Khan would react to this fight during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “Ye ho Kya RHA hai kaun kis se lad rha hai..aisa lg RHA hai India ne Australia ko haraya hai toh sab ek dusre ke upr lote jaa rhe hai..good job bb nd wait for the weekend ka waar.. Salman will give definitely slow claps for all of you.. (What is this happening? Who is fight with whom…it seems India has beaten Australia and all are jumping on each other).”

Topics
bigg boss 15 shamita shetty afsana khan karan kundrra
