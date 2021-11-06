Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra reacts as ex-husband Raqesh Bapat reunites with Shamita Shetty

Ridhi Dogra has reacted to Raqesh Bapat's entry in Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh, along with Neha Bhasin, entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card contestants. A video of Raqesh having an emotional reunion with Shamita Shetty on the show was shared online.

Taking to Twitter, Riddhi Dogra shared the clip and wished Raqesh Bapat the best. “Play well. Be well,” she wrote, adding an evil-eye amulet, fingers crossed, folded hands and celebrations emojis.

Raqesh entered the Bigg Boss 15 house this earlier week. In the video shared by Colors, Raqesh entered the house under the disguise of a gorilla. He was accompanied by Neha. The singer first greeted Shamita. After they exchanged their greetings, Raqesh took off his mask and kissed Shamita, leaving her emotional.

While her fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants cheered for them, Shamita was visibly emotional. Raqesh and Shamita had previously participated in Bigg Boss OTT, in which they fell for each other.

Raqesh had declared his love for Shamita in Bigg Boss OTT. At the time, speaking with a leading daily, Ridhi had said, "I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It's his personal space."

Although Shamita dived into Bigg Boss 15 soon after the spin-off version ended, Raqesh opted to wait it out before entering the Bigg Boss house for the new season. “Earlier, I was supposed to be on Bigg Boss 15 since the beginning. But I couldn't wrap my head around it. After BB OTT I needed some time off. I took my time to say yes to the show again. And, I also had some other commitments that needed to be taken care of,” he said, speaking with India Today.

