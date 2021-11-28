Bigg Boss 15: Riteish warns Karan Kunddra 'haath neeche kar' after being called a 'coward'

A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar was released on social media, showing Karan Kundrra and Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh involved in a fight. The fight broke out after Karan called Ritesh a ‘coward’ for choosing his business over his wife.

In the upcoming episode, Neha Dhupia will enter the house and ask the contestants to list out each others' flaws. A glimpse of the round featured in the promo released by Colors on Instagram.

In the video, Karan was asked to mention a flaw of Ritesh, he picked the placard with the word ‘Kaayar (coward)' written on it. Explaining the reason, Karan told Neha, “Stock ki value biwi se upar rakhne waala aadmi, mere hisaab se kaayar hai (A man who chose stock values over his wife is a coward according to me.)” Defending his stand, Ritesh said, “Ye personal matter hai (This is a personal matter.)”

However, Karan refused to budge and called him ‘shaadi kar ke bhaagne waala insaan (a man who abandoned his wife after their wedding.)’ Soon enough, the duo seemed to be getting into an altercation with Ritesh asking Karan, “Haath neeche rakh (keep your hands to yourself)” and the contestants trying to pull them away.

On Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant if Ritesh was indeed her husband and not someone she hired to be her husband on the show. “Is he really your husband, or have you hired him?” he asked, to which Rakhi replied, “No, no, he is my ‘pati parmeshwar', my only husband.” He later accepted her claim.

Rakhi had revealed she is married to a businessman named Ritesh during Bigg Boss 14. Introducing himself in the latest season, Ritesh revealed he is a software professional from Bihar who currently lives in Belgium.