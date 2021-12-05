Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan leaves Sara Ali Khan speechless with his shayari, dances to Chaka Chak. Watch

Sara Ali Khan will be seen on Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, promoting her upcoming release Atrangi Re. Ahead of the episode, Colors TV released a promo showing Salman Khan leaving Sara Ali Khan speechless with his unusual shayari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the promo, released on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan walks in with a selfie stick in her hand and doubled up as a reporter on the show. Salman Khan greets her and they each exchange a knock-knock joke, something that Sara often plays with her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

"Knock-knock," Sara begins. "Kaun hai?" Salman plays along. "Sal-man na maan, main teri mehmaan (Whether you like it or not, I am your guest,)" she replies, leaving the Bigg Boss 15 host in splits.

Salman also comes up with a knock-knock joke. "Knock-knock," Salman starts. "Who's there?" Sara replies. "Sara," Salman adds. "Sara kaun?" she asks. "Sara zamana, haseeno ka deewana," Salman sings, referring to the song from Yaarana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The host then asks Sara if she is into poetry. She replies, “I am not a kayar (coward), I am a shayar (poet).” After their banter ended, Sara asks Salman to dance with her to the song Chaka Chak, from the film Atrangi Re. Salman obliged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan says Karan Kundrra is ‘weakest player’ in the house, calls him out for ‘playing it safe’

Sara Ali Khan has danced to the song with a few other stars as well. On Saturday, she shared a video in which she was seen dancing to the track with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. She also grooved to the track with Ananya Panday.

Atrangi Re marks Sara's first film with Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. Atrangi Re will have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.