Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan questions Karan Kundrra's insecurity for Tejasswi Prakash: 'You will make her life miserable'

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been quite close to each other in the house, however, not all is well between the two anymore. In an upcoming episode, host Salman Khan will be seen grilling Karan about his conduct in their relationship.

In the promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen talking to Karan and Tejasswi about their relationship. He mentions the incident when Tejasswi was so disturbed that she woke up at 4 am and jumped into the pool. Grilling Karan about it, Salman asks him, “Why so much insecurty? Agar aapka abhi ye haal hai aisa, to jab aap log bahar niklenge, you will make her life miserable (If this is how it is going, then when you two will go out of the Bigg Boss house, you will make her life miserable)."

He added, "I will give it to you in writing, I am telling you – if this is the way of going, this is not going to last even one month after you come out of the house."

Differences erupted between the two during a recent task after which they had an altercation. Later, Karan had told Tejasswi, "I don't think we are on the same page." She said that they won’t be able to move ahead in such a manner and Karan agreed with her. He added, “We are too weak when it comes to a relationship,” to which Tejasswi replied, "You proved it."

The promo also goes on to show celebrity guests Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor who promote their film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on the show. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also joins them and the trio go on to dance to Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai.

Later, the contestants are seen taking part in a task where they target each other by listing their shortcomings. Devoleena Bhattacharjee targets Umar Riaz and says that he cannot be trusted as he blurted out everything when Tejasswi confided in him about her personal issue.