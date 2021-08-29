Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reveals contestants have to cross jungle before entering house in new promo. Watch

Actor Salman Khan appeared in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. The promo revealed that the contestants would have to cross a jungle before setting foot in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Sharing it on Instagram, Colors wrote, "Sankat in jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal (There's danger in the forest, watch out for fight after fight)! Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye?"

The promo showed Salman seated near the speaking tree, whom the actor addresses as 'Vishwasuntree'. As the voice of veteran actor Rekha welcomed Salman and revealed she has been waiting for him for the last 15 years, Salman asked, "I am very shukr guzaar Vishwasuntree, lekin yaheen kaheen tha Bigg Boss ka ghar jo ke kaheen nazar nahin aa raha (I am grateful to you but the Bigg Boss house used to be somewhere around here, but it is nowhere to be seen)." The tree replied, "Iss baar ghar walon ko pehle yeh jungle karna hoga par tab jaake khulenge bigg boss ke dwar (Contestants have to cross the jungle before they can enter the Bigg Boss house)."

Speaking to the camera, Salman said, "You all will laugh a lot as the contestants will have a tough time this season." He ended with a punchline, "Sankat-e-jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rekha joins Salman Khan in new promo for the show, watch

More than a week back, Colors had shared a similar promo, revealing for the first time that Rekha would be part of the show, especially for their promos.

Salman will return as the host for the 15th season of the reality TV show. In August, the OTT version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT, went live with Karan Johar as its host. The contestants include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Divya Aggarwal among others. Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spin-off of the main show and airs on Voot.