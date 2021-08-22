Bigg Boss 15: Rekha joins Salman Khan in new promo for the show, watch

Bigg Boss is all set to return for its 15th season, with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the host. A promotional video for the upcoming season was shared on Saturday.

The video opened with the song Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston from Rekha's popular film Umrao Jaan, in her voice. Salman Khan was dressed like a forest officer as he searched for the woman behind the voice. He said, "Yahi mera sawaall hai, that is what I am asking."

As he stood in front of a large tree with orange flowers, Rekha's voice asked him, "Salman, pehchana (Salman, did you recognise me)?" Salman Khan then gestured to touch her feet (an act of showing respect to elders) and she said, "Jeete raho! (Stay blessed)."

More details on the show are awaited. The video was shared on the social media accounts of Colors.

Among those rumoured to be participating in the show this year, Arjun Bijlani had confirmed that he was approached for the show. "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show,” he told Indian Express last month.

On the other hand, actor Disha Parmar refuted rumours of her participation. She told Pinkvilla, "This time, no. Not yet. But even if they do offer me, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable. It's a show which I don’t resonate with, I mean I don’t feel comfortable. I have been offered the show so many times, it's just that I never did it because I never felt I was right for it, and I still feel that. So I think I am going to avoid this time too.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT, a special version of the reality show designed for digital consumption, is currently streaming on Voot. Bigg Boss OTT premiered on August 8 and has filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.