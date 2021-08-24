Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan falls ill and chokes up at night, Nishant Bhat calls it 'karma'. Watch

Television actor Zeeshan Khan fell ill and had a bad dream inside the Bigg Boss OTT house recently. In a video shared from his Instagram account, Zeeshan choked while coughing, clenched his hair and chest as he sat on his bed at night.

In the video, Muskan Jattana, popularly known as Moose, sat next to Zeeshan Khan on his bunk bed. When Divya Agarwal approached to ask what happened, Milind Gaba informed, "Bad dream."

Divya told Zeeshan, "I'm very proud. Tum bohut ache ho (You're a nice person) and I'm very lucky. Tum aese nahi ho. Sabko pata hai (You are not like that. Everyone knows it)."

After this, Zeeshan started coughing and felt like throwing up. Both Milind and Divya asked Bigg Boss to call Zeeshan into the medical room. As they asked him to climb down, he was unable to and they handed him a bucket.

Nishant Bhat, who sat outside at that time, said in the video, "That's called karma." Pratik Sehajpal added, "Kaise de rahe hai dabba peeche ho ho ke. Sar pe ulti na kar de (See how they are giving him a container while stepping back. So that he doesn't puke on them)."

The caption in the Instagram video post read, "#StayStrongZeeshan Not allowed to speak, when emotions bottle up....Zeeshan is fighting it out as he has some low moments after this Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar. But we know he's strong and He will emerge out like a shinning star. Only if he knew that all of us outside are cheering for him, #StayStrongZeeshan!"

During the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, the reality show host Karan Johar had criticised Zeeshan for making the remark, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)”.

After Zeeshan tried to explain that he made the comment as a reaction, Karan had told him, “Your justification is not worth buying at all. This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism.”

Zeeshan was also slammed for his other remark, “Ooh, aa gayi ladki ka victim card (here comes the woman’s victim card).” He tried to defend saying that it was directed Akshara Singh during a fight.

Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spin-off of the main show and airs on Voot. The contestants also include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Neha Bhasin among others.