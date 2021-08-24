Bigg Boss OTT: After Karan Johar's outburst, Zeeshan Khan gets support from Tina Dutta, Krishna Kaul and others

Bigg Boss OTT is making headlines with every passing day. On the recent Sunday Ka Vaar, viewers saw Karan Johar blast Zeeshan Khan over a comment of his. Now, the TV actor is getting support from his industry colleagues.

In a fight with fellow contestant Akshara Singh, Zeeshan had said: “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits).” The comment had made Karan very angry, who had then scolded Zeeshan on Sunday's episode.

Karan had said: "This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

Now, many of the TV actor's friends have come out in support. Nearly all called out Karan and Bigg Boss OTT for not even giving Zeeshan a chance to state his side of the argument.

Reyhna Pandit and Aparna Mishra's comments.

Reyhna Pandit, who plays Alia in Kumkum Bhagya, took to her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Zee u have maintained ur dignity in every situation. I know you and I know ur not portraying. What happened yesterday was unfair to you but I know it's gonna make you only stronger. More power to you, sending you lots of love. #zsquad #beautifulmaninsideandout"

Actor Tina Dutta, who has acted in serials like Uttaran and was in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016, too came out in support of Zeeshan. She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Right and wrong shouldn't change because of who you are or how much work you have done or how many followers you have or whether you are a male or a female. Right and wrong are like black and white, the colors are definite, then why go into the grey areas?"

Tina Dutta and Krishna Kaul's comments.

"Zeeshan was not wrong and not being given a chance on the weekend episode to even give his side is WRONG! For a girl to get physical, to call names, and yet get away and for the boy to bear the brunt is not Fair! And then he's not even a chance to speak!!!! You can not think that the audience can not see through, our audience today is smart enough to see what is happening," she added.

Actor Krishna Kaul, also from Kumkum Bhagya's cast, wrote: "I strongly feel Zeeshan should be given a chance to explain himself about what happened. We're with you bro #bigbossott @theonlyzeeshankhan."

TV actor Aparna Mishra also supported Zeeshan: "I am feeling sad for Zeeshan... to be charged for something and not be allowed to speak is Unfair! Just because Zeeshan is a contestant and his argument was with a girl doesn't mean he's wrong. And then he's not even allowed to speak and share his side.... I felt so so bad for him and feel that he needs to be given the respect he deserves. He wasn't wrong in the argument and nor did he cross any line, in fact if anything he was instigated and he kept his patience and didnt retaliate! You have maintained you dignity Zee!!! We love you Zee... you are a beautiful person inside and out... @westandwithzee #zsquad."

On Monday, Zeeshan and fellow contestant were spotted discussing the the Sunday fiasco. In a report on Zoom, they agreed that Karan didn't speak with the boys. "I was termed a misogynist because of that on sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed," said Zeeshan.

Milind added, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?" He also said that Karan allowed Shamita Shetty to speak but no one else. He further said, "I found him biased."