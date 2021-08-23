Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai calls Karan Johar 'loser' for comments on Divya Agarwal, says he should stick to movies

Singer Suyyash Rai has reacted to the fight between Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar and contestant Divya Agarwal on Sunday's episode of the reality show. Suyyash, who was part of Bigg Boss season 9, has called Karan a 'loser'.

Divya had said that she wanted to 'nominate' Karan for elimination. Karan brought it up during the episode but she said it was a joke. Karan told Divya that she should not mention his name inside the house if she cannot give him respect. When she tried to reply, Karan said that she was a contestant and he was the host the demarcation should never get blurred. He added that she should not try to play Bigg Boss with him as he is not inside the house. Divya said that that's not what she was doing, but he yelled at her again for taking the wrong 'tone' with him.

Suyyash took to Instagram Stories to voice his support for Divya. He shared a picture of his TV screen with Karan Johar in the frame, saying he had 'lost the plot'. "Dear Karan Johar, come let me burst your bubble. You aren't Salman Khan. Try talking sense," he wrote in his Instagram Story. He added in another, "Never knew KJo is such a loser. Dear KJo, you fkin check your tone next time then expect others to speak with you nicely. And you better not point that finger of yours at Divya. Do all this with your Shamita (Shetty)." Tagging Karan in a post, he wrote, "Filmein banao, wahin tak theek hai (Stick to making movies)."

Suyyash also spoke about Zeeshan Khan in a post. Karan had called out Zeeshan for making a comment that ‘reeks of misogyny’. Zeeshan had said, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)”, and asked him to explain. Zeeshan said his comment was being misinterpreted.

Suyyash wrote, "Ive felt so, so bad for Zee in today's episode. Poor chap, he didn't do anything wrong, literally anything !!!! And the way he was treated today. I am sorry but no one has gone there to take s**t from him (Karan Johar)... There is a way of tackling the situations, sirf host banna (only becoming the host) is not the game you gotta do justice to your post."

Karan Johar is hosting the show on Voot for a few weeks until it moves back to television. Salman Khan will be back to host the show on Colors.