Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan screams at Umar Riaz after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal, asks 'Mera aggression dekhna hai?'
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan screams at Umar Riaz after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal, asks 'Mera aggression dekhna hai?'

Salman Khan took Umar Riaz to task after the Bigg Boss 15 contestant got aggressive during a task and pushed Pratik Sehajpal.
Umar Riaz  pushed Pratik Riaz during a task on Bigg Boss 15.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:56 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The tension between Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal is only increasing by the day - they got into yet another fight and Umar  Riaz pushed Pratik during a task on the show. Soon after the fight, host Salman Khan scolded Umar on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

In a new promo that Colors TV shared on its official social media handles, Umar and Pratik are seen getting angry at each other during a task. It all happened when Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh visited the Bigg Boss 15 house for the Weekend Ka Vaar special episode. The Bollywood actors were on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The promotional video opens with Siddhant asking, “Kaun hai most irritating sadasya (Who is the most irritating contestant)?” Umar was quick to reply, “Pratik. Apna koi pehchaan hi nahi hai (He has no personality of his own).”

An angry Pratik Sehajpal responded with, “Teri identity pata hai yaha pe (Are you even aware of your own identity here)? You are just Karan Kundrra’s friend. Umar then threw mud at Pratik as everyone, including Siddhant and Sharvari, appeared shock.

RELATED STORIES

Next, Umar and Pratik came closer, threatening each other. As they came too close, Umar pushed Pratik away, shouting, “Chal peeche ho (Back off).” In the next shot, several people were trying to hold Umar back as Pratik charged towards him. “Baap pe gaya (You dragged my father into this),” Umar said.

Soon, Salman Khan addressed Umar Riaz’s aggression during the fight. Salman said, “Umar aap akele aggression dikha sakte ho? Mera aggression dekhna chahoge? (Are you the only one who can get aggressive? Do you want to see my aggression)?”

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz calls Simba Nagpal ‘daily soap actor'

In a separate promo, Salman Khan was also seen scolding Pratik Sehajpal for teasing Rajiv Adatia. “How did you cross the line? I would have never used such words. You are a bully, what if I make a joke on you? You will start crying within seconds. I should have been there with you, you would have begged to be thrown out of the house.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
umar riaz salman khan bigg boss bigg boss 15
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13: Amitabh reacts after fan asks him if he has a say in front of Jaya

5

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Tejas wrap with a party

Friends congratulate Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera amid engagement rumours

Gurmeet says director once threatened to end his career over film rejection
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP