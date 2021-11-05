Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty cries, gets a kiss from Raqesh Bapat as he and Neha Bhasin make wild card entries

Shamita Shetty's romance with Raqesh Bapat and her friendship with Neha Bhasin got a lot of limelight during Bigg Boss OTT. The trio will reunite in Bigg Boss 15. In a new promo, Shamita got emotional as Neha and Raqesh entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.

In the latest video shared by Colors on Instagram, Neha and Raqesh entered the house as wild card contestants. While Neha hugged Shamita after entering the house, Raqesh entered in a gorilla costume and hugged Shamita from behind.

Shamita teared up on seeing Raqesh and gave him a tight hug. He told her, “I love you”, and gave her a kiss. Later, Neha took a dig at Karan Kundrra and asked, “Karan ki shakal kyun utri hui hai humein dekh ke (Why is Karan so sad seeing us)?”

Raqesh, in a statement, talked about his reason for being a part of Bigg Boss 15. “Love...a word that has so much meaning! The love from my viewers, all the fans who have been constantly messaging, tweeting, wishing that I come back into the house has worked like a magnet. And yes, of course, Shamita who I found through this journey in the OTT season and I'm looking forward to once again spending some time with her in the craziest house that exists, the Bigg Boss house! So here I am once again going back in the house.”

In September, while speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh admired Shamita for her outspoken and frank behaviour. He said, “She is a very strong woman, a woman I really appreciate, a woman I would want to be with. She has got a very strong mind, her thoughts are very clear. She has a pure soul. She is very caring. That’s what I love about her. She shows and tells the other person what she feels. There is clarity, and I love people who have a lot of clarity. I do have a soft corner.”

After the OTT season ended, Shamita shared a video of her beautiful moments inside the Bigg Boss house with Neha. She penned a note for her saying, “Some people just arrive and make such a beautiful impact in our lives. You, my darling, are one of those I will love and cherish forever. Thank you for being my rock of Gibraltar in the BB house! Because of you I laughed a Lil more, cried a Lil less and smiled a lot more. That beautiful voice of yours was like a balm to my aching heart sometimes.”