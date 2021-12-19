Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty dances to Shilpa Shetty's song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, actor reacts

Shilpa Shetty reacted to her sister, actor Shamita Shetty dancing to the song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne on Bigg Boss 15. The song, from the 1999 movie Shool, originally starred Shilpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Shilpa retweeted the video of Shamita's performance from her account and gave her seal of approval. “Dil definitely loot liya, Tunki @ShamitaShetty. The Shamita Shetty era,” she tweeted.

On Bigg Boss 15, Shamita performed for show host Salman Khan, director-choreographer Remo D'Souza and her fellow contestants. While most contestants cheered her on, Rakhi Sawant was seen dancing in her seat as well.

Fans too praised Shamita for her performance. “Absolutely! She has grace and charm in her moves! This dress and the way she carries it made it even more sizzling,” a fan tweeted. “Love this performance,” another added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the last few weeks, fans have often noticed Shilpa showing her support to Shamita. Last month, Shilpa shared an appreciation post for her. Sharing a clip showing Shamita telling Neha Dhupia about her struggles, Shilpa wrote: “Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because ‘they think’ she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a Bigg Boss viewer too.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan dares Ritesh to misbehave with Rakhi Sawant, says 'poora Hindustan' will come in her support

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night's episode, Shamita joined her fellow contestants to perform to a few songs featuring Govinda. The actor was seen as a special guest on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She was seen dancing to Husn Hai Suhana with Rakhi and Nishant Bhat, as seen in a promo. She then joined her fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants to dance to the title track of Hero No. 1.