Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty returns to the show, grills Nishant Bhat; fans say they missed her 'strong screen presence'

Shamita Shetty had recently stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house for a few days. The promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar confirms her return and shows her grilling her co-contestants on what she learnt about them during her time outside the house.

The promo for Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar epsiode also shows former Bigg Boss celebrities Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as guests. In the promo, Neha Bhasin is seen reading a letter sent by Bigg Boss which reads, “Ab tak ka sabse bada tufaan badi tezi se aapki or badh raha hai (The biggest storm of this season is approaching you at great speed)." Soon after Shamita is seen entering the show in a black dress.

It also shows Shamita grilling Nishant Bhat who is seen standing in a witness box. She asks him what is more important to him: relationships or the show. When he replies, ‘relationship’, Shamita slams him saying, “Action speaks louder than words. You have walked over us."

The viewers looked happy with Shamita's return on the show. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Check out our Queen #ShamitaShetty You can't deny the fact that she has a strong screen presence!! Waaahh...so pretty and elegant she looks!!" Another viewer said, “I am not a fan of #ShamitaShetty but has to accept it that she is looking so beautiful and elegant in promo.”

Khabri, known for delivering inside updates on Bigg Boss, said on Twitter, “Unknowingly Shamita Shetty had created a huge impact in the #BiggBoss15 house whether people liked her or not.. Shamita’s sudden exit has left the episodes of this week lacklustre and boring... I fear the show TRPs may go below 0.9 for this week...this week was a snooze-fest.”

The promo also showed host Salman Khan talking about declaring top five contestants of the season within two days. This left contestants in shock as it hinted at many more eliminations coming their way.

