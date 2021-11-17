Zeeshan Khan questions rules of Bigg Boss 15, says 'many have resorted to violence and are still in the house'

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan has raised questions on the rules of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Zeeshan has reacted to the recent fights between Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz-Simba Nagpal.

Taking to Twitter, Zeeshan wrote, "Having been a big fan of the show before a contestant, I wonder why the rules are different for all who are on the same platform. Karan, Simba and many have resorted to violence and are still in the house. Has the dictionary definition of violence changed? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @justvoot #BB15."

Having been a big fan of the show before a contestant,I wonder y the rules r different for all who r on the same platform. Karan,Simba & many have resorted to violence & are still in the house.Has the dictionary definition of violence changed? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @justvoot #BB15 — Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshank) November 16, 2021

Earlier this month, a heated argument took place between contestants Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. It later led Simba to push Umar into the swimming pool. Last month, contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got aggressive with each other during a task. At one point, Karan grabbed Pratik's neck in his arms. He even threw him to the ground, almost like a ‘choke slam’ in wrestling.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan was asked to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for breaking rules and becoming violent with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during a task. After his exit, Zeeshan had shared pictures, on Instagram, of the injuries he suffered inside the house. He posted pictures showing scratches on his arms and chest.

Later, in an Instagram post, Zeeshan had written, "A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object? What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I’ve had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I’ve been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side!”

He had also added, "And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that’s the only way we can grow. Let’s discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don’t want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you... Bring it on! Let’s go guys!"