Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty, Raqesh Bapat praise Shamita Shetty for giving her sandals to Miesha Iyer

In an episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestant Shamita Shetty won hearts when she offered Miesha Iyer her sandals. Now, Shamita's alleged boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and sister Shilpa Shetty are also praising her for the same.

In an earlier episode, while doing a task, housemates (Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty) destroyed Junglewasi, Miesha Iyer's sandals. Later, Miesha got emotional and asked Pratik, why would he do this when he knows that she has nobody outside the Bigg Boss house who can send her things inside the house. After hearing this, Pratik apologised and hugged her. Shamita who was present there, hugged Miesha and said that she (Miesha) can take any of her sandals.

After this, when Miesha left to complete her cooking duty, Shamita asked Pratik why Miesha said that there is no one outside to send her necessary items. Pratik then revealed that Miesha has lost both her parents. After hearing this, Shamita got emotional and cried. She then asked Pratik to send Miesha inside the Bigg Boss house.

Later, when Miesha went inside the Bigg Boss house, Shamita offered her to pick any of her sandals, to which, Miesha replied saying that Junglewaasis are not allowed to take anything from the Bigg Boss house contestants. Shamita then told her that she'll be keeping the pair of sandals in Miesha's luggage box. Miesha then added that her sandals were not as expensive as Shamita's. Shamita told her “That doesn't matter. Just pick one.”

This kind gesture of Shamita has won many hearts. Her elder sister Shilpa shared a video clip of Shamita and Miesha, on Instagram and praised her kindness. She wrote on the Instagram Stories, “That’s my sis! Your heart of gold makes my heart swell with happiness, my Tunki.”

Shilpa Shetty's story for Shamita Shetty (Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT's contestant and Shamita's alleged boyfriend Raqesh shared the clip from the show on Twitter and wrote, "Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution @ShamitaShetty #Kudos."

Many Bigg Boss fans have applauded Shamita for her gesture. Earlier, actor Kamya Punjabi also praised Shamita for her generous act.