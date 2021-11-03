Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz alleges Simba Nagpal said he ‘looks like a terrorist during tasks’, fans demand his eviction

Fans of Bigg Boss 15 have slammed Simba Nagpal for allegedly saying that Umar Riaz looks like a terrorist during the tasks inside the house.

In a clip that was shared online, Umar Riaz was seen telling Ieshaan Sehgaal, “He keeps saying tera koi astitva nahi hai. Bro har cheez ko personally mat le yaar! Bhai mai ek cheez tere ko batata hu. Aise teri aankhein badi innocent hain. Lekin jab tu task me hota hai na, atankwadi lagta hai (He keeps telling me that I do not have an identity. Do not take everything personally. He tells me 'your eyes are innocent but when you go for the tasks, you look like a terrorist).”

Ieshaan said he heard the “same dialogue” from Simba. Umar then added, “Tu soorma nahi lagaya kar jab tu task me hota hai. Bhai bahut stereotypical joke hai, meri baat samajh gaya? Maine mazak me isliye liya, maine kaha simba iske muh me filter nahi hai. Ab Simba bardasht nahi ho raha mere se (Do not use soorma when going for a task, Simba advises me. That is such a sterotypical joke. I did not take it seriously because I know Simba does not filter what he is saying. I am not able to bear with him anymore.).”

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vidhi Pandya also tweeted, “Yes I’m aware of this , Umar had shared this with me in the house , but he let go saying ke sweet hai I’m sure he didn’t mean it , but obviously it’s wrong and it’s niceness of Umar to let go something so pathetic. Stay strong Umar. You’ll pass through this.”

Andy Kumar wrote, “#SimbaNagpal ne #UmarRiaz ko Atankwadi lagte ho kaha? Surma mat pehena karo? #WTF like seriously? This kind of unconscious #Islamophobia is considered normal. Let me tell you it isn’t and it’s NOT acceptable! #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #UmarArmy.” Fans flooded the celeb's tweets with “evict Simba now” messages.

Responding to the incident, one fan tweeted, “Thank you for tweeting about this @iAmVJAndy!! It is completely unacceptable and needs to be stopped It's scary to know how much microaggression Umar has faced this past month and yet we only see a tiny bit of it #JusticeforUmarRiaz @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND.”

Umar’s brother Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also supported Umar. Asim tweeted. “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time, It will require dedication. It will require will power. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it.”

Himanshi took to Twitter, “Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga(Whether you support him or not, no matter what you do, wrong remains wrong. But nothing happens here. Rules change every year. Terrorist, is that a word you use? But Simba will still be right.) .”

Earlier, Simba pushed Umar Riaz into the swimming pool during a fight. After the incident, Bigg Boss watchers demanded Simba's eviction from the game.