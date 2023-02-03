Bigg Boss 16: Fans storm Twitter with 180K tweets after Sumbul Touqeer's exit, welcome her home

On Friday, ColorsTV released a promo video of the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16. In the clip, Karan Johar, who was seen in host Salman Khan's place, announced who was eliminated from the show. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer were nominated for eliminations this week. In the clip, Shiv is seen crying, and walking out of the living room alone. However, as per reports not Shiv, but Sumbul has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Shocked fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment after Sumbul's elimination, making 'welcome home Sumbul' one of the trending topics on Twitter on Friday. Also read: Tina Datta evicted from Bigg Boss 16; says she was in trauma inside the house

In the promo video shared by the channel on Friday, Karan Johar asked Shiv if he played a calculative game for mandali (a group consisting of him and other contestants such as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul and MC Stan) or for himself. Karan said to Shiv said, "Aap naap tol ke khelte ho… Kisiki wajah se mandali aaj tootegi (you are playing a safe game, today your mandali will be broken)?" Next, Karan tells one of the nominated contestants, "Aapko lowest votes mile hai (you have gotten the lowest votes)." Shiv is then seen leaving the living room teary-eyed.

While Karan's interaction with Shiv in the Bigg Boss 16 promo video made it look like Shiv was the one who was asked to leave the house, but as per multiple reports it is in fact Sumbul, who has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul's exit has left her fans shocked. They have taken to Twitter to praise Sumbul, who was the youngest contestant on the show, and also share their reaction to her elimination.

Sharing a video of him uninstalling various apps, where he used to watch Bigg Boss 16, a Sumbul fan tweeted after her reported exit from the show, "Uninstall Voot, tata tata bye bye." Another one tweeted, "Finally, she is going to be with her people, who truly love her!!" Many others also used the hashtag 'welcome home Sumbul', with as many 180,000 tweets shared on the microblogging site within hours of Sumbul's reported exit from Bigg Boss 16.

The remaining contestants are Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be held on February 12.

