Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta evicted, talks about Salman Khan and Farah Khan; says she was in trauma inside the house

Published on Jan 29, 2023 09:51 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, who is the latest contestant to be voted out of the show, has said that she was in a state of trauma inside in the house.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

TV actor Tina Datta is the latest contestant to be evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were also nominated for eviction this week. Tina received the least number of votes from the audience, and was therefore asked to leave the Bigg Boss house. (Also read: Farah Khan angrily walks off after Tina Datta argues with her on Bigg Boss 16)

Best known for playing Ichcha in the popular TV show Uttaran, Tina first befriended contestant Abdu Rozik on Bigg Boss 16 and later built an equation with Shalin Bhanot. Speaking about her eviction, Tina said in a press statement, “I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house can be very challenging. I’m happy to see my family, friends."

She also said, "No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons I have learnt on the show." She also thanked “everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together”. Tina also said that she is rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and added, “Now that I’m out of the house, I feel that I can take on anything.”

In an interview with ETimes, Tina also said that was in a state of trauma during her stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She said it was amazing to realise (after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house) that she was trending online, but she was not “allowed to play the game properly” as she was “being backlashed inside the house on various occasions”. She added that show host Salman Khan tried his best to help her understand things, and was supportive but he may not have watched the entire show.

She added, "The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma'am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house," she says.

