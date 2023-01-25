Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shalin Bhanot's Bigg Boss 16 clothes customised into dresses for young girls

Published on Jan 25, 2023 08:38 PM IST

Shalin Bhanot's father has said they have customised the clothes worn by him on Bigg Boss 16 into dresses and scarves for children at an orphanage.

Shalin Bhanot's family has decided to put the clothes worn by the actor during Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to good use. They have launched an initiative in which they customise the clothes, worn by him only once on the show, for orphan children. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot calls Tina Datta ‘fake and buri aurat’ as he nominates her for eviction, says 'I hate you'

Shalin is often seen in his unique clothes on the Weekend episodes. Last weekend, host Salman Khan commented on his black cleavage suit. In response, Shalin said that he feels bad that those clothes are worn only once. Shalin's Weekend Ka Var outfits are not sourced from designers, his clothes are customized for him as per his preferences. His family told Hindustan Times on Wednesday that they have customised the clothes returned by him after wearing them once on the show for orphan children.

Shalin's father told HT, "Shalin echoed such a beautiful thought that we felt if not now then when. Shalin has been getting so much love in his Bigg Boss journey that it's a must to give back. And usually, when we donate, we donate the clothes as is but with the Let's SHAre initiative we are saying that let's meet the true needs and redo the clothes for children. The response when we spoke to our near and dear ones was immense and I'm sure Shalin is going to be thrilled when he comes out and will do a lot more than we can post his Bigg Boss journey towards this initiative. He has always believed in giving back be it Kamatipura or any of the other causes that he is associated with."

He provided pictures of how with Let's SHAre, Shalin's shirts and jackets have been made into dresses and scarves for young girls.

Shalin is currently in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The promo of the upcoming episode shows the contestants nominating each other for the upcoming evictions. Shalin nominated friend-turned-foe Tina Datta and called her “fake” in the promo.

