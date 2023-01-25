Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot calls Tina Datta ‘fake and buri aurat’ as he nominates her for eviction, says 'I hate you'

Bigg Boss will be seen giving the nomination task to the housemates in the upcoming episode. The inmates are supposed to pick two stones and keep them in front of the artificial crows. They are asked to give two names each for this week's eviction. The upcoming promo shows Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqueer Khan nominating Priyanka Choudhary. Shalin Bhanot also nominates Tina, and calls her ‘fake and buri aurat.’ (Also read: Salman Khan says Tina Datta finds only Shalin Bhanot ‘chipakne ke layak', Shalin tells him 'please don't be harsh')

ColorsTv shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Nomination Special mein dekhiye contestants ki yeh dasha (Look at the condition of contestants during nomination special episode).”

The promo opened with Nimrit, who can be heard saying, “Mai jisse nominate karna chahungi woh hai Tina (The person I would like to nominate is Tina)”, and threw a stone in the circular box in front of the crow. Then, Sumbul took Priyanka's name, and said, “Priyanka, Insaan ke aansoon ko uski kamzoori mat samjhna (Don't consider a person's tears their weakness).” Priyanka immediately said, “Ye filmy dialogue maarne se kuch nhi hoga (Don't say these filmy dialogues, nothing will happen).” Sumbul tried to come closer to her, and fell down.

Then, Shalin can be heard saying to Tina, “Mujhe bohot fake lagti hai (I really think she is a very fake person).” She said, “Ab tak toh bolte the, ki tum fake nhi lagti ho (Earlier, you used to say I'm not a fake person).” “Aap itni buri aurat hai, I hate you Tina Datta (You are such a bad person, I hate your)", he added. She replied, “Awww" and made a ‘yes’ gesture with her hand.

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Sumbul ko dekho, iske ander bhoot aagya hai (look at Sumbul, I think some evil spirit has entered her body).” Another person wrote, “Sumbul paagal hogyi hai, shayad Shalin se overacting sikhi hai (Sumbul has gone made, she has learnt the skill of overacting from Shalin).” One more viewer commented, “Tina, most fake Bigg Boss contestant in 16 seasons, Priyanka also support Tina, Tina aur Priyanka jaan bhujkar shalin ko torture kar rahe hai (Tina and Priyanka are unnecessarily troubling Shalin).” “Priyanka can't give any content without fighting…no entertainment, no tasks performance, no loyalty in friendship… only fights nothing else”, wrote one.

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have remained the talk of the town in this season for their ugly fights, friendship and love story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON