Bigg Boss 16: Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary evict Ankit Gupta to get 25 lakh? Watch promo

Bigg Boss will offer Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a chance to redeem ₹25 lakh for the prize money on Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 16, a new promo shows. Voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh, who has been the narrator's voice on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, will be also seen entering the Bigg Boss 16 house. Vijay will walk in with a letter from the father of contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan, as part of one of their tasks. (Also read: Bigg Boss’ voice Vijay Vikram Singh recalls meetings with Salman Khan)

A promo for Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 had Bigg Boss asking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to choose whether she would like to evict Ankit Gupta from the show in exchange for redeeming ₹25 lakh prize money. Ankit was already nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Ankit and Priyanka have had a good chemistry on the show and often support each other during tasks.

Another promo also showed Bigg Boss announcing that the contestants will have to ignore all the guests who enter the house over the next few hours, and behave as if they do not exist at all. If the contestants fail thrice, they will lose portions of their ration. It begins with Shalin Bhanot being tempted with chicken - a man and a woman follow him around the house even as they gorge on chicken from a plate.

Next, Vijay is seen holding a letter and reading it out aloud in front of Sumbul. The contents of the letter reveal that it has been written by her father.

Vijay has been the narrator of Bigg Boss for more than a decade and he revealed his identity only recently. He was ardent fan of the show even before he got a job on the show itself in 2009.

Apart from being a voice-over artist, Vijay is also an actor. He started out with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy thriller series, The Family Man. He has also worked in other web shows including Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story and the films 777 Charlie. He will also be seen in Kajol's upcoming web show, The Good Wife. The release date for The Good Wife is yet to be announced.

