Gori Nagori gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16: 'When I got nominated this week, I somewhere felt...'

Singer Gori Nagori is the latest contestant, who has been eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss 16. After exiting the show, she said in an interview that when she got nominated she ‘somewhere felt’ that she would get eliminated this week itself. She also said that she will miss the house and Bigg Boss' voice. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori: 'People told me I am a Muslim, shouldn't be a dancer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gori Nagori was nominated this week in Bigg Boss 16 along with contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Toqueer. She entered Bigg Boss 16 in October, when the show premiered. She is a dancer born in Rajasthan and is popular in north India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Speaking with Times of India, she said, "I am happy with the amount of time I spent in the house. I will really miss the house and Bigg Boss' voice. He used to joke with us often and also get sarcastic at times...I liked both sides of Bigg Boss and will miss side all of that. I did want to be part of the show for longer, but I understand this is a game and every week one person has to get eliminated."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gori Nagori also added, "When I got nominated this week along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Toqueer, I somewhere felt that I would get eliminated this week itself, and that happened." When she was asked about her next plans, she said that she wants to do good work. The singer also added that she would 'like to act and do an item song in a Bollywood movie'.

Earlier this week, ColorsTV announced on their social media handles that Gori was nominated along with Priyanka and Sumbul. A fan had said, “Sumbul jaani chaiye, Gori ka toh ab game shuru hua hai (Sumbul should go this time because Gori's game has just started).” Another person commented, “Double eviction hone chaiye, Gori or Sumbul dono ko bahar ho jaana chaiye (There should be double eviction this time, Sumbul and Gori should be out of the house).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1. It also features Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, among others, as contestants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON