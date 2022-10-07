Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori: 'People told me I am a Muslim, shouldn't be a dancer

Haryanavi dancer Gori Nagori has said that her journey to becoming a dancer was tough. She added that even her own family, including her mom, was against it. She is a contestant on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. (Also read: Sajid Khan talks about being kicked out of Housefull franchise, internet recalls MeToo allegations)

Gori is a controversial dancer born in Rajasthani and is popular in north India including the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. She entered Bigg Boss 16 last week when the show premiered.

Speaking with ETimes, Gori said, “My family, my mother, was totally against it. But slowly she understood how much I loved dancing as I left my studies midway. She would send me to school and I would not go. I feel bad now because I can’t speak English.” She added that she had to face many things when she wanted to become a dancer and it became tougher because she comes from a Muslim family.

She said that people often commented on her for trying to become a dancer, and often crossed limits. “There were times when it was very tough, I also fought with many people, I was very stubborn and that's why I never backed out. I still remember I would get calls from people telling me I am a Muslim and I shouldn't be a dancer and have taken up this profession. They would tell me I shouldn’t do it.”

Gori also said that people still look down upon dancers and even hate it when their daughters wish to be a dancer, though they may be fine watching girls dance at functions. She added that people use “pathetic and demeaning words like ‘humare betiyan nachne wali thodi na hai (Our daughters are not dancers)’.”

Bigg Boiss 16 also has celebs such as Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, including a few others. Filmmaker Sajid Khan is also a part of the show and his participation is widely being criticised because of the allegations of sexual misconduct that were levelled against him a few years ago.

